Which of the following items are typically found on the income statement of a merchandiser?
A
Cost of Goods Sold
B
Sales Revenue
C
Inventory (ending balance)
D
Accounts Payable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the income statement: The income statement is a financial report that summarizes a company's revenues, expenses, and profits over a specific period. It is used to assess the company's financial performance.
Identify the key components of a merchandiser's income statement: For a merchandiser, the income statement typically includes items such as Sales Revenue (the total revenue generated from selling goods) and Cost of Goods Sold (COGS), which represents the direct costs of the goods sold during the period.
Evaluate the provided options: Review each item in the list to determine if it belongs on the income statement. Sales Revenue and Cost of Goods Sold are directly related to the income statement, as they are part of the calculation of gross profit.
Clarify why Inventory (ending balance) and Accounts Payable are not included: Inventory (ending balance) is reported on the balance sheet as a current asset, and Accounts Payable is a liability also reported on the balance sheet. These items are not part of the income statement.
Conclude with the correct items: The items typically found on the income statement of a merchandiser are Sales Revenue and Cost of Goods Sold, as they are directly related to the calculation of the company's profitability.
