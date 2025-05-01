Which of the following statements about the annual report is true?
A
The annual report is required to be prepared monthly by all publicly traded companies.
B
The annual report only contains financial data and excludes any discussion from management.
C
The annual report is prepared solely for internal use and is not distributed to external stakeholders.
D
The annual report typically includes the balance sheet, income statement, statement of cash flows, and notes to the financial statements.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of an annual report: It is a comprehensive document prepared by publicly traded companies to provide stakeholders with detailed information about the company's financial performance and operations over the past year.
Identify the components of an annual report: The annual report typically includes the balance sheet, income statement, statement of cash flows, and notes to the financial statements. These are essential financial statements that provide insights into the company's financial health.
Recognize additional elements in the annual report: Besides financial data, the annual report often includes a discussion from management, such as the Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A), which provides context and explanations for the financial results.
Clarify the distribution of the annual report: The annual report is not prepared solely for internal use; it is distributed to external stakeholders, including investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies, to ensure transparency and compliance.
Correct misconceptions: The annual report is not required to be prepared monthly; it is prepared annually as the name suggests, and it serves as a key communication tool for publicly traded companies to share their performance and strategy with stakeholders.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian