Which one of the following statements correctly applies to a balance sheet?
A
It summarizes changes in retained earnings during the year.
B
It reports a company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time.
C
It shows the revenues and expenses over a period of time.
D
It details the cash inflows and outflows from operating, investing, and financing activities.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of a balance sheet. A balance sheet is a financial statement that provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time. It includes three main components: assets, liabilities, and equity.
Step 2: Differentiate the balance sheet from other financial statements. For example, the income statement summarizes revenues and expenses over a period of time, while the statement of cash flows details cash inflows and outflows from operating, investing, and financing activities.
Step 3: Recognize that the balance sheet does not summarize changes in retained earnings during the year. Changes in retained earnings are typically shown in the statement of retained earnings or as part of the equity section in the balance sheet.
Step 4: Confirm that the correct description of a balance sheet is: 'It reports a company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time.' This aligns with the definition and purpose of the balance sheet.
Step 5: Use this understanding to identify the correct statement in the problem and reinforce the concept that the balance sheet is a snapshot of financial position, not a summary of activities or changes over time.
