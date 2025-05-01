Which of the following statements regarding the corporate form of business is correct?
A
Owners of a corporation have unlimited liability for the corporation's debts.
B
A corporation's life is limited to the life of its founders.
C
A corporation is a separate legal entity distinct from its owners.
D
Corporations are not subject to double taxation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a corporation: A corporation is a separate legal entity created under state or federal law. It is distinct from its owners, meaning it can own assets, incur liabilities, and enter into contracts independently of its shareholders.
Analyze the statement about liability: Owners of a corporation (shareholders) have limited liability, meaning they are not personally responsible for the corporation's debts beyond their investment in the corporation. This makes the first statement incorrect.
Evaluate the statement about the corporation's life: A corporation's life is not limited to the life of its founders. It can continue to exist even if the founders or shareholders change, making the second statement incorrect.
Review the statement about double taxation: Corporations are subject to double taxation. This occurs because the corporation pays taxes on its profits, and shareholders pay taxes again on dividends received. Therefore, the fourth statement is incorrect.
Confirm the correct statement: The correct answer is that a corporation is a separate legal entity distinct from its owners. This is a fundamental characteristic of the corporate form of business.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian