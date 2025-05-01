In a business, which of the following forms of organization provides the owners with limited liability protection?
A
Sole proprietorship
B
Corporation
C
General partnership
D
Unlimited partnership
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of limited liability protection: Limited liability means that the owners (shareholders) of a business are not personally responsible for the debts and liabilities of the business beyond their investment in the company.
Review the characteristics of each form of business organization: Sole proprietorship, general partnership, unlimited partnership, and corporation.
Analyze the sole proprietorship: In this form, the owner is personally liable for all debts and obligations of the business. There is no limited liability protection.
Examine the general partnership and unlimited partnership: In both cases, partners are personally liable for the debts and obligations of the business. These forms do not provide limited liability protection.
Evaluate the corporation: A corporation is a separate legal entity, and its owners (shareholders) have limited liability protection. This means their personal assets are protected, and they are only liable up to the amount they invested in the corporation.
