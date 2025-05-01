Which type of organizational structure is often used for temporary projects?
A
Network structure
B
Functional structure
C
Divisional structure
D
Matrix structure
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking about the type of organizational structure often used for temporary projects. This requires knowledge of organizational structures and their purposes.
Review the concept of a Matrix structure: A Matrix structure is a hybrid organizational structure that combines elements of both functional and project-based structures. It is designed to facilitate collaboration and resource sharing across departments for temporary projects.
Compare with other structures: Network structures focus on external partnerships, Functional structures group employees by specialization, and Divisional structures organize by product or geography. None of these are specifically designed for temporary projects.
Recognize the key feature of the Matrix structure: It allows employees to report to both a functional manager and a project manager, making it ideal for temporary projects that require cross-functional collaboration.
Conclude that the Matrix structure is the correct answer because it is specifically designed to handle temporary projects efficiently by leveraging resources and expertise from multiple departments.
