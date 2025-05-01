Which of the following documents shows the path of ownership of a property?
A
Balance sheet
B
Title deed
C
Purchase order
D
Income statement
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of each document listed in the options. A balance sheet is a financial statement that shows a company's assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time. It does not track ownership of property.
Step 2: Recognize that a purchase order is a document used in procurement to request goods or services from a supplier. It does not establish ownership of property.
Step 3: Note that an income statement is another financial statement that shows a company's revenues, expenses, and profits over a period of time. It does not relate to property ownership.
Step 4: Learn that a title deed is a legal document that serves as evidence of ownership of a property. It shows the path of ownership and is used in property transactions.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct document that shows the path of ownership of a property is the title deed.
