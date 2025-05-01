Which of the following is the best example of a business strategy?
A
Purchasing office supplies for daily operations
B
Recording sales transactions in the accounting system
C
Hiring a new accountant to manage payroll
D
Expanding into international markets to increase market share
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a business strategy: A business strategy is a long-term plan or approach that a company adopts to achieve specific goals, such as increasing market share, improving profitability, or gaining competitive advantage.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine whether it aligns with the definition of a business strategy. For example, purchasing office supplies, recording sales transactions, and hiring an accountant are operational tasks rather than strategic decisions.
Identify the strategic option: Expanding into international markets to increase market share is a strategic decision because it involves long-term planning, resource allocation, and a focus on achieving a significant business goal.
Differentiate between operational tasks and strategic decisions: Operational tasks are routine activities necessary for daily business operations, while strategic decisions involve broader goals and impact the company's direction.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that reflects a long-term, goal-oriented plan: Expanding into international markets to increase market share is the best example of a business strategy.
