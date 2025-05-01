Which of the following best describes the main characteristic of a single-step income statement?
A
It reports income tax expense before operating income.
B
It separates operating and non-operating activities and presents multiple subtotals such as gross profit and operating income.
C
It groups all revenues together and all expenses together, then subtracts total expenses from total revenues to determine net income.
D
It lists expenses by their function, such as cost of goods sold, selling, and administrative expenses.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a single-step income statement: A single-step income statement is a simplified format that groups all revenues together and all expenses together, without separating operating and non-operating activities.
Recognize the main characteristic: The single-step income statement calculates net income by subtracting total expenses from total revenues, without presenting subtotals like gross profit or operating income.
Compare the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine which one aligns with the definition of a single-step income statement.
Eliminate incorrect options: For example, options mentioning income tax expense before operating income or separating operating and non-operating activities are characteristics of a multi-step income statement, not a single-step income statement.
Select the correct answer: The correct description is the one that states the single-step income statement groups all revenues together and all expenses together, then subtracts total expenses from total revenues to determine net income.
