Which of the following best describes what the statement of owner's equity reports?
A
The assets, liabilities, and owner's equity at a specific date
B
The cash inflows and outflows for a specific period
C
The revenues and expenses for a specific period
D
Changes in the owner's capital account during a specific period
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the statement of owner's equity: It is a financial statement that shows the changes in the owner's capital account over a specific period.
Recognize the components typically included in the statement of owner's equity: These include the beginning capital balance, additional investments by the owner, net income or net loss, and withdrawals by the owner.
Identify the relationship between the statement of owner's equity and other financial statements: Net income or net loss is derived from the income statement, and withdrawals or investments are recorded in the owner's equity section.
Clarify why the other options are incorrect: The statement of owner's equity does not report assets, liabilities, or cash flows; those are covered by the balance sheet and cash flow statement, respectively.
Conclude that the correct description is: 'Changes in the owner's capital account during a specific period,' as this aligns with the purpose and structure of the statement of owner's equity.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian