Which of the following does an income statement report?
A
Assets and liabilities at a specific date
B
Revenues and expenses for a specific period
C
Cash inflows and outflows for a period
D
Owner's equity at the end of the period
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of an income statement: It is a financial report that summarizes a company's revenues and expenses over a specific period, showing the net income or loss for that period.
Differentiate between the options provided: Assets and liabilities are reported on the balance sheet, not the income statement. Cash inflows and outflows are reported on the cash flow statement. Owner's equity is reported on the statement of owner's equity.
Focus on the correct option: The income statement specifically reports revenues and expenses for a specific period, which helps determine the profitability of the business during that time frame.
Relate the income statement to its components: Revenues represent the income earned from business operations, while expenses are the costs incurred to generate those revenues. The difference between revenues and expenses results in net income or net loss.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the definitions and purposes of financial statements, the correct answer is 'Revenues and expenses for a specific period,' as this aligns with the function of the income statement.
