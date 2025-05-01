A company provides services to a client on account. Which account(s) in the income statement would increase as a result of this transaction?
A
Service Revenue
B
Accounts Receivable
C
Cash
D
Retained Earnings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: The company is providing services to a client on account, meaning the client has not paid cash immediately but owes the company for the services rendered.
Identify the accounts affected: Since the company is earning revenue from providing services, the 'Service Revenue' account in the income statement will increase. Additionally, the 'Accounts Receivable' account in the balance sheet will increase because the client owes money.
Relate the transaction to the accounting equation: The increase in 'Service Revenue' contributes to net income, which ultimately increases 'Retained Earnings' in the equity section of the balance sheet.
Clarify why 'Cash' is not affected: In this transaction, no cash is received immediately. Therefore, the 'Cash' account remains unchanged until the client pays the amount owed.
Summarize the impact: The transaction increases 'Service Revenue' in the income statement, 'Accounts Receivable' in the balance sheet, and 'Retained Earnings' in the equity section of the balance sheet.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian