Using a loan could help with the purchase of which of the following?
A
Utility expenses
B
Employee salaries
C
A building for business operations
D
Office supplies for daily use
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of a loan: A loan is typically used to finance significant, long-term investments or purchases that require a large amount of capital upfront. It is not generally used for recurring or small operational expenses.
Analyze the options provided: Utility expenses, employee salaries, and office supplies are recurring operational costs, which are usually covered by the business's operating cash flow rather than loans.
Recognize the correct use of a loan: Loans are often used for capital expenditures, such as purchasing a building for business operations, as this is a large, one-time investment that provides long-term benefits.
Match the correct answer: Among the options, 'A building for business operations' aligns with the typical purpose of a loan, as it is a significant investment that may require external financing.
Conclude: The correct answer is 'A building for business operations,' as it represents a capital expenditure suitable for loan financing, unlike the other options, which are operational expenses.
