Which of the following is primarily concerned with providing information to internal users for decision-making purposes?
A
Financial Accounting
B
Auditing
C
Tax Accounting
D
Managerial Accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the distinction between Financial Accounting and Managerial Accounting. Financial Accounting focuses on providing information to external users such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies, while Managerial Accounting is designed to provide information to internal users like managers for decision-making purposes.
Recognize the role of Auditing. Auditing involves examining financial statements and records to ensure accuracy and compliance with regulations, but it is not primarily concerned with internal decision-making.
Understand Tax Accounting. Tax Accounting deals with preparing and filing tax returns and ensuring compliance with tax laws, which is not focused on internal decision-making.
Identify the purpose of Managerial Accounting. Managerial Accounting provides detailed financial and operational information to internal users, such as managers, to assist in planning, controlling, and decision-making processes.
Conclude that Managerial Accounting is the correct answer because it is specifically designed to support internal users in making informed decisions within an organization.
