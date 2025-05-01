Understand the concept of systematic risk: Systematic risk refers to the risk inherent to the entire market or market segment. It is also known as market risk and cannot be eliminated through diversification.
Differentiate systematic risk from unsystematic risk: Unsystematic risk is specific to a company or industry and can be mitigated through diversification, unlike systematic risk.
Review the options provided: Liquidity risk and credit risk are types of unsystematic risks, as they pertain to specific entities or situations rather than the entire market.
Identify the correct term for systematic risk: Based on the definition, systematic risk is also called market risk because it affects the entire market rather than individual entities.
Confirm the answer: The correct answer is 'market,' as systematic risk is synonymous with market risk.
