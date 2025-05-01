Which of the following items appear on the statement of stockholders' equity?
A
Net sales revenue
B
Dividends declared
C
Total liabilities
D
Cost of goods sold
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the statement of stockholders' equity. It is a financial statement that shows changes in the equity section of the balance sheet over a specific period. It includes items such as common stock, retained earnings, and dividends declared.
Step 2: Identify the items listed in the problem and determine whether they are relevant to the statement of stockholders' equity. Net sales revenue, total liabilities, and cost of goods sold are not part of stockholders' equity; they are part of the income statement or balance sheet.
Step 3: Recognize that dividends declared are directly related to the statement of stockholders' equity. Dividends reduce retained earnings, which is a component of stockholders' equity.
Step 4: Recall the formula for retained earnings: \( \text{Retained Earnings (End)} = \text{Retained Earnings (Beginning)} + \text{Net Income} - \text{Dividends Declared} \). Dividends declared are subtracted from retained earnings, making them a key item on the statement.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'Dividends declared,' as it directly impacts the statement of stockholders' equity by reducing retained earnings.
