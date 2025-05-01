Which of the following statements about the general ledger is true?
A
The general ledger contains all the accounts used by a company to record its financial transactions.
B
The general ledger is prepared only at the end of the fiscal year.
C
The general ledger only includes revenue and expense accounts.
D
The general ledger is used exclusively for preparing the statement of cash flows.
Understand the concept of a general ledger: A general ledger is a complete record of all financial transactions of a company, organized by accounts. It includes assets, liabilities, equity, revenue, and expense accounts.
Evaluate the first statement: 'The general ledger contains all the accounts used by a company to record its financial transactions.' This is correct because the general ledger serves as the central repository for all accounts and their balances.
Evaluate the second statement: 'The general ledger is prepared only at the end of the fiscal year.' This is incorrect because the general ledger is updated continuously as transactions occur, not just at the end of the fiscal year.
Evaluate the third statement: 'The general ledger only includes revenue and expense accounts.' This is incorrect because the general ledger includes all types of accounts, not just revenue and expense accounts.
Evaluate the fourth statement: 'The general ledger is used exclusively for preparing the statement of cash flows.' This is incorrect because the general ledger is used for preparing all financial statements, including the balance sheet, income statement, and statement of cash flows.
