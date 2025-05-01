Which financial statement shows the financial position of a company at a specific point in time?
A
Income Statement
B
Statement of Retained Earnings
C
Statement of Cash Flows
D
Balance Sheet
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial statement: The Income Statement shows the company's performance over a period of time, including revenues and expenses. The Statement of Retained Earnings explains changes in retained earnings over a period. The Statement of Cash Flows details cash inflows and outflows during a period. The Balance Sheet, however, provides a snapshot of the company's financial position at a specific point in time.
Recognize the key components of the Balance Sheet: It includes assets, liabilities, and equity. Assets represent what the company owns, liabilities represent what the company owes, and equity represents the residual interest of the owners.
Understand the accounting equation: The Balance Sheet is structured based on the fundamental accounting equation: , where A = Assets, L = Liabilities, and E = Equity.
Identify the specific point in time: Unlike other financial statements that cover a period, the Balance Sheet is prepared as of a specific date, such as 'December 31, 2023.' This makes it unique in showing the financial position at that exact moment.
Conclude that the Balance Sheet is the correct answer: Based on its purpose and structure, the Balance Sheet is the financial statement that shows the financial position of a company at a specific point in time.
