Which financial statement records, classifies, and summarizes transactional data to provide information about a company's financial position at a specific point in time?
A
Statement of Cash Flows
B
Balance Sheet
C
Income Statement
D
Statement of Retained Earnings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each financial statement: The Statement of Cash Flows shows cash inflows and outflows over a period, the Income Statement reports revenues and expenses to show profitability, the Statement of Retained Earnings tracks changes in retained earnings, and the Balance Sheet provides a snapshot of the company's financial position at a specific point in time.
Focus on the key phrase 'financial position at a specific point in time.' This indicates the need for a statement that summarizes assets, liabilities, and equity as of a particular date.
Recall that the Balance Sheet is structured to show the accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. This equation represents the company's financial position.
Eliminate other options: The Statement of Cash Flows and Income Statement deal with performance over a period, not a specific point in time. The Statement of Retained Earnings focuses on changes in equity, not the overall financial position.
Conclude that the Balance Sheet is the correct financial statement for recording, classifying, and summarizing transactional data to provide information about a company's financial position at a specific point in time.
