Which of the following groups is most likely to be considered a firm's internal stakeholder?
A
Suppliers
B
Employees
C
Government agencies
D
Customers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of stakeholders: Stakeholders are individuals or groups that have an interest in the activities and outcomes of a business. They can be classified as internal or external stakeholders.
Define internal stakeholders: Internal stakeholders are those who are directly involved in the operations of the company and are part of the organization, such as employees, managers, and owners.
Define external stakeholders: External stakeholders are those who are not part of the organization but are affected by its activities, such as suppliers, customers, government agencies, and the community.
Analyze the options provided: Suppliers, government agencies, and customers are external stakeholders because they are not directly part of the firm's operations. Employees, however, are internal stakeholders because they work within the organization and contribute to its daily activities.
Conclude that employees are the most likely group to be considered a firm's internal stakeholders, as they are directly involved in the company's operations and decision-making processes.
