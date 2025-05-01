You are required to form a board of directors to manage the business.
B
You have full control over business decisions and operations.
C
You are protected from personal liability for business debts.
D
You must share profits and losses with business partners.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of sole proprietorship: A sole proprietorship is a business structure where an individual owns and operates the business. It is the simplest and most common form of business ownership.
Clarify the key characteristics of a sole proprietorship: The owner has full control over business decisions and operations, and there is no requirement to form a board of directors. Additionally, the owner is personally liable for business debts, meaning their personal assets can be used to settle business obligations.
Eliminate incorrect options: Since a sole proprietorship does not involve a board of directors or business partners, options related to forming a board or sharing profits and losses with partners are not applicable.
Focus on the correct answer: The defining feature of a sole proprietorship is that the owner has full control over business decisions and operations. This is a key advantage of this business structure.
Summarize the reasoning: Based on the characteristics of a sole proprietorship, the correct answer is that the owner has full control over business decisions and operations, as this aligns with the nature of this business structure.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian