Which of the following statements is true regarding the balance sheet?
A
The balance sheet lists assets, liabilities, and stockholders' equity.
B
The balance sheet reports a company's financial position at a specific point in time.
C
The balance sheet covers a period of time, such as a month or a year.
D
The balance sheet shows only the revenues and expenses for a period.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the balance sheet: The balance sheet is a financial statement that provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time. It lists assets, liabilities, and stockholders' equity.
Clarify the components of the balance sheet: Assets represent what the company owns, liabilities represent what the company owes, and stockholders' equity represents the residual interest in the assets after deducting liabilities.
Differentiate the balance sheet from other financial statements: Unlike the income statement, which reports revenues and expenses over a period of time, the balance sheet focuses on a single point in time.
Evaluate the statements provided in the problem: The correct statement is 'The balance sheet reports a company's financial position at a specific point in time.' The other options are incorrect because the balance sheet does not cover a period of time and does not show revenues and expenses.
Conclude by emphasizing the importance of the balance sheet: It is a critical tool for stakeholders to assess the financial health and stability of a company at a given moment.
