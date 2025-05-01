Which of the following is considered a performance obligation under the revenue recognition principle?
A
The recording of depreciation expense
B
The payment of dividends to shareholders
C
The collection of accounts receivable
D
A promise to transfer a good or service to a customer
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a performance obligation: Under the revenue recognition principle, a performance obligation is a promise in a contract to transfer a good or service to a customer. It is a key element in determining when and how revenue is recognized.
Analyze the options provided: Evaluate each option to determine whether it represents a promise to transfer a good or service to a customer.
Option 1: The recording of depreciation expense - This is an accounting process to allocate the cost of an asset over its useful life. It does not involve transferring a good or service to a customer, so it is not a performance obligation.
Option 2: The payment of dividends to shareholders - This is a distribution of profits to shareholders and does not involve transferring a good or service to a customer, so it is not a performance obligation.
Option 3: The collection of accounts receivable - This is the process of collecting cash from customers for goods or services already provided. It does not represent a promise to transfer a good or service, so it is not a performance obligation. The correct answer is: A promise to transfer a good or service to a customer, as this directly aligns with the definition of a performance obligation under the revenue recognition principle.
