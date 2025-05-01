The essence of yield management is the ability to manage what?
A
Employee payroll expenses
B
Long-term fixed asset depreciation
C
Inventory turnover ratios
D
Revenue through dynamic pricing and capacity allocation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of yield management: Yield management is a strategy used to maximize revenue by dynamically adjusting pricing and capacity allocation based on demand and market conditions.
Identify the key components of yield management: These include dynamic pricing (adjusting prices based on demand) and capacity allocation (optimizing the use of available resources, such as hotel rooms or airline seats).
Clarify why the other options are incorrect: Employee payroll expenses, long-term fixed asset depreciation, and inventory turnover ratios are not directly related to yield management. These are separate financial or operational metrics.
Focus on the correct answer: Yield management revolves around revenue management, specifically through dynamic pricing and capacity allocation to optimize profitability.
Relate yield management to practical applications: Examples include airlines adjusting ticket prices based on seat availability and demand, or hotels changing room rates based on occupancy levels and seasonal trends.
