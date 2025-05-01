Which of the following violates the expense recognition (matching) principle?
A
Recognizing depreciation expense over the useful life of an asset
B
Recording cost of goods sold in the same period as the related sales revenue
C
Accruing employee wages earned but not yet paid at the end of the period
D
Recording advertising expenses in the period after the related sales are made
1
Understand the expense recognition (matching) principle: This principle states that expenses should be recognized in the same period as the revenues they help generate. It ensures that financial statements accurately reflect the relationship between costs and revenues.
Analyze each option provided in the problem to determine whether it adheres to the matching principle. For example, recognizing depreciation expense over the useful life of an asset aligns with the principle because the expense is matched to the periods benefiting from the asset's use.
Evaluate the option of recording cost of goods sold in the same period as the related sales revenue. This adheres to the matching principle because the cost of goods sold is directly tied to the revenue generated from selling those goods.
Consider accruing employee wages earned but not yet paid at the end of the period. This also follows the matching principle because the wages are recognized in the period when the employees provided their services, which contributed to revenue generation.
Identify the violation: Recording advertising expenses in the period after the related sales are made violates the matching principle. Advertising expenses should be recognized in the period they contribute to generating sales revenue, not afterward.
