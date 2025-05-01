If equity equals $100 and liabilities equal $50, what is the value of assets according to the fundamental accounting equation?
A
$150
B
$50
C
$200
D
$100
Understand the fundamental accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. This equation represents the relationship between a company's resources (assets) and the claims against those resources (liabilities and equity).
Identify the values provided in the problem: Equity is $100, and Liabilities are $50.
Substitute the given values into the fundamental accounting equation. Using MathML, the equation can be expressed as:
Perform the addition operation to calculate the value of Assets. In MathML, this step can be expressed as:
Conclude that the value of Assets is the sum of Liabilities and Equity. This step ensures the equation balances, as required by the fundamental accounting principle.
