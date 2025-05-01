Revenues have what effect on the fundamental accounting equation?
A
They increase liabilities and decrease assets.
B
They decrease liabilities and decrease equity.
C
They increase assets and increase equity.
D
They have no effect on the accounting equation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the fundamental accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. This equation represents the relationship between a company's resources (assets), obligations (liabilities), and ownership interest (equity).
Revenues are the income earned by a company from its operations, such as sales of goods or services. Revenues contribute to the company's equity because they increase retained earnings, which is a component of equity.
When a company earns revenue, it typically receives cash or accounts receivable (an asset). This means that revenues increase the asset side of the equation.
Simultaneously, the increase in revenues also increases equity because revenues contribute to net income, which is part of retained earnings under equity.
Therefore, the effect of revenues on the fundamental accounting equation is that they increase assets and increase equity, maintaining the balance of the equation.
