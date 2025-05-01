Which of the following is true regarding financial statements?
A
The statement of changes in equity is not considered a primary financial statement.
B
The income statement shows only cash transactions during the period.
C
The statement of cash flows includes only operating activities.
D
The balance sheet reports a company's financial position at a specific point in time.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of each financial statement. The balance sheet, income statement, statement of cash flows, and statement of changes in equity are the primary financial statements used to provide a comprehensive view of a company's financial health.
Step 2: Clarify the role of the balance sheet. The balance sheet reports a company's financial position at a specific point in time, showing assets, liabilities, and equity. This is a snapshot of the company's financial standing.
Step 3: Address the incorrect statements. The statement of changes in equity is indeed a primary financial statement, the income statement includes both cash and non-cash transactions, and the statement of cash flows includes operating, investing, and financing activities—not just operating activities.
Step 4: Compare the correct statement to the others. The correct statement aligns with the definition and purpose of the balance sheet, making it the accurate choice among the options provided.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is: 'The balance sheet reports a company's financial position at a specific point in time,' as this accurately describes the function of the balance sheet in financial reporting.
