Which statement best describes the concept of realization as it applies to gain or loss?
A
A gain or loss is realized when an asset is exchanged or sold, and the transaction is completed.
B
A gain or loss is realized only when cash is received from the sale of an asset.
C
A gain or loss is realized when the fair value of an asset increases or decreases, regardless of a transaction.
D
A gain or loss is realized when revenue is recognized, even if no transaction has occurred.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of realization in financial accounting. Realization refers to the point at which a gain or loss is recognized in the financial statements, typically when a transaction involving an asset is completed.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the problem. Each option describes a different scenario for when a gain or loss might be realized.
Step 3: Eliminate incorrect options based on the definition of realization. For example, gains or losses are not realized simply due to changes in fair value or without a completed transaction.
Step 4: Focus on the correct scenario: A gain or loss is realized when an asset is exchanged or sold, and the transaction is completed. This aligns with the principle that realization requires a completed transaction.
Step 5: Confirm your understanding by reviewing the concept of realization in accounting standards, which emphasize the importance of a completed transaction for recognizing gains or losses.
