What is the likely advantage of extending credit to customers?
A
It guarantees immediate cash inflow for the business.
B
It can increase sales by allowing customers to purchase now and pay later.
C
It eliminates the risk of bad debts.
D
It reduces the need for accounts receivable management.
1
Understand the concept of extending credit to customers: Extending credit means allowing customers to purchase goods or services now and pay for them later, typically within a specified period.
Analyze the potential advantages of extending credit: One key advantage is that it can increase sales by making purchases more accessible to customers who may not have immediate cash available.
Evaluate the incorrect options: Immediate cash inflow is not guaranteed when extending credit, as payment is deferred. Extending credit does not eliminate the risk of bad debts; in fact, it introduces this risk. Additionally, it does not reduce the need for accounts receivable management; it increases the need for monitoring and collection efforts.
Focus on the correct advantage: The correct advantage is that extending credit can increase sales by providing customers with the flexibility to purchase now and pay later, which can attract more buyers and boost revenue.
Summarize the reasoning: Extending credit is a strategic decision that can enhance customer satisfaction and drive sales growth, but it requires careful management to mitigate risks such as bad debts and ensure effective accounts receivable processes.
