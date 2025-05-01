_____ is the process of creating a set of specifications from which a product can be produced.
A
Depreciation
B
Auditing
C
Budgeting
D
Design
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the question by identifying the key concept being tested. In this case, the question is asking about the process of creating specifications for product production.
Step 2: Review the provided options and their definitions. Depreciation refers to the allocation of the cost of an asset over its useful life. Auditing involves examining financial records to ensure accuracy and compliance. Budgeting is the process of planning financial resources. Design, however, is the process of creating specifications for a product.
Step 3: Match the definitions to the question. The process of creating specifications aligns with the definition of 'Design.'
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options based on their definitions. Depreciation, Auditing, and Budgeting do not involve creating specifications for product production.
Step 5: Confirm the correct answer as 'Design,' since it directly matches the description provided in the question.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian