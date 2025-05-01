Net income appears in which two financial statements?
A
Income Statement and Statement of Retained Earnings
B
Income Statement and Balance Sheet
C
Statement of Retained Earnings and Balance Sheet
D
Balance Sheet and Statement of Cash Flows
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of net income: Net income is the profit a company earns after deducting all expenses, taxes, and costs from its total revenue. It is a key indicator of a company's financial performance.
Identify the financial statements: The four primary financial statements are the Income Statement, Statement of Retained Earnings, Balance Sheet, and Statement of Cash Flows. Each serves a specific purpose in reporting financial information.
Determine where net income is reported: Net income is first calculated and reported on the Income Statement, as it represents the company's profitability for a specific period.
Understand the connection to the Statement of Retained Earnings: Net income flows into the Statement of Retained Earnings, where it is added to the beginning retained earnings balance and adjusted for dividends to calculate the ending retained earnings balance.
Clarify why net income does not appear in the Balance Sheet or Statement of Cash Flows: The Balance Sheet reports assets, liabilities, and equity at a specific point in time, while the Statement of Cash Flows focuses on cash inflows and outflows. Net income indirectly impacts these statements but is not directly reported on them.
