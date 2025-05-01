The controller is responsible for which of the following tasks?
A
Approving loans for customers
B
Setting company-wide marketing strategies
C
Auditing the company's financial statements as an external party
D
Preparing financial statements and overseeing internal accounting controls
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of a controller in financial accounting. A controller is primarily responsible for managing the company's internal accounting processes and ensuring the accuracy of financial reporting.
Recognize that approving loans for customers is typically the responsibility of a credit manager or loan officer, not the controller.
Identify that setting company-wide marketing strategies falls under the purview of the marketing department or executive leadership, not the controller.
Clarify that auditing the company's financial statements as an external party is the responsibility of external auditors, not the controller. The controller works internally within the organization.
Conclude that the controller's tasks include preparing financial statements and overseeing internal accounting controls, ensuring compliance with accounting standards and regulations.
