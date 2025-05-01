All of the following are deductions on a bank statement except:
A
Deposits in transit
B
Bank fees
C
Service charges
D
NSF (non-sufficient funds) checks
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: A bank statement typically includes deductions (amounts subtracted from the account balance) and additions (amounts added to the account balance). The goal is to identify which item listed is not a deduction.
Review the listed options: Deposits in transit, Bank fees, Service charges, and NSF (non-sufficient funds) checks. Consider the nature of each item and whether it represents a deduction or addition on a bank statement.
Clarify the concept of 'Deposits in transit': These are deposits made by the account holder that have not yet been processed or cleared by the bank. They are not deductions but rather additions to the account balance once cleared.
Understand the other options: Bank fees, Service charges, and NSF checks are all deductions because they represent amounts subtracted from the account balance due to fees, charges, or returned checks.
Conclude that 'Deposits in transit' is the correct answer because it is not a deduction but an addition to the account balance once processed.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian