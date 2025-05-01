To maintain control of cash payments, all payments should be made by check except:
A
Payments for minor or incidental expenses (petty cash)
B
Payments for employee salaries
C
Payments for utility bills
D
Payments to suppliers for inventory purchases
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of cash control: Cash control refers to the measures taken by a business to ensure that cash transactions are properly authorized, recorded, and safeguarded.
Recognize the purpose of checks in cash control: Payments made by check provide a clear paper trail, making it easier to track and verify transactions, which is essential for maintaining control over cash payments.
Identify the exception to the rule: Payments for minor or incidental expenses, often referred to as petty cash, are typically excluded from the requirement to be made by check. This is because petty cash is used for small, everyday expenses where writing a check may be impractical.
Compare the other payment types: Payments for employee salaries, utility bills, and inventory purchases are significant transactions that require proper documentation and authorization, making checks the preferred method for these payments.
Conclude the reasoning: The exception for petty cash payments is based on practicality and efficiency, as these expenses are minor and do not warrant the administrative effort of issuing checks.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian