A term-loan agreement is a promissory note that requires the borrower to:
A
Repay the principal in a single lump sum at maturity with no interest
B
Pay only the interest at the end of the loan term
C
Make payments only when the lender requests them
D
Repay the principal and interest over a specified period of time
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a term-loan agreement: A term-loan agreement is a financial arrangement where the borrower agrees to repay the loan over a specified period of time, typically including both principal and interest payments.
Clarify the repayment structure: Unlike other types of loans, a term-loan agreement generally requires periodic payments that cover both the principal and interest, rather than a single lump sum or irregular payments.
Eliminate incorrect options: Review the options provided in the problem and identify why they do not align with the definition of a term-loan agreement. For example, paying only interest at the end of the loan term or making payments only when requested by the lender are not standard practices for term loans.
Focus on the correct answer: The correct repayment structure for a term-loan agreement involves repaying both the principal and interest over a specified period of time, typically through regular installments.
Relate to real-world examples: Term-loan agreements are commonly used in business financing, where companies borrow funds for capital investments and repay the loan in structured installments over the agreed term.
