In the context of types of receivables, side effects from investing in a project refer to cash flows from:
A
interest earned on overdue receivables
B
the principal repayment of accounts receivable
C
the initial investment required to start the project
D
activities that are indirectly affected by the project, such as increased sales of existing products
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a company by its customers for goods or services provided on credit. They are classified as current assets on the balance sheet.
Identify the types of cash flows related to receivables: These include interest earned on overdue receivables, principal repayment of accounts receivable, and other indirect effects such as increased sales of existing products.
Recognize the term 'side effects' in the context of investing in a project: Side effects refer to indirect cash flows or benefits that arise due to the project but are not directly tied to the project's primary activities.
Analyze the options provided: Interest earned on overdue receivables and principal repayment of accounts receivable are direct cash flows related to receivables. The initial investment required to start the project is unrelated to receivables. Increased sales of existing products, however, represent indirect cash flows influenced by the project.
Conclude that side effects from investing in a project refer to activities indirectly affected by the project, such as increased sales of existing products, as these are not directly tied to the receivables but are a result of the project's impact.
