In business, everyone works toward __________ goals.
A
organizational
B
unrelated
C
random
D
personal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question. The question is asking about the type of goals that everyone in a business works toward. This relates to the concept of organizational objectives in Financial Accounting and business management.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided: 'organizational,' 'unrelated,' 'random,' and 'personal.' Consider which type of goals align with the collective efforts of individuals in a business setting.
Step 3: Recall that businesses typically aim to achieve shared objectives that contribute to the overall success of the organization. These goals are often referred to as organizational goals.
Step 4: Eliminate options that do not fit the context. 'Unrelated' and 'random' goals do not align with the structured and purposeful nature of business operations. 'Personal' goals, while important, are not the primary focus in a business context.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is 'organizational,' as it reflects the shared goals that everyone in a business works toward to ensure alignment and success.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian