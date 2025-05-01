Which term best completes the following sentence? "__________ is the building of businesses and enterprises by private investors."
A
Corporatization
B
Nationalization
C
Entrepreneurship
D
Monopolization
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the sentence: The question is asking for a term that describes the act of private investors creating businesses and enterprises.
Analyze the options provided: Corporatization refers to transforming a business into a corporation, Nationalization involves government control of businesses, Monopolization refers to dominating a market, and Entrepreneurship involves private individuals starting and managing businesses.
Focus on the key phrase 'building of businesses and enterprises by private investors': This aligns most closely with the concept of Entrepreneurship, which is the process of identifying opportunities, taking risks, and creating businesses.
Eliminate incorrect options: Corporatization, Nationalization, and Monopolization do not fit the description provided in the sentence.
Conclude that the correct term to complete the sentence is 'Entrepreneurship,' as it directly relates to private investors building businesses and enterprises.
