Which of the following is NOT typically considered a factor on which credit is based when evaluating receivables?
A
Character of the borrower
B
Amount of inventory on hand
C
Collateral offered
D
Capacity to repay
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of credit evaluation. Credit evaluation is the process of assessing the creditworthiness of a borrower, typically based on factors such as their ability to repay, financial stability, and the security they can offer.
Step 2: Review the common factors used in credit evaluation. These factors often include: (1) Character of the borrower, which refers to their reputation and reliability; (2) Capacity to repay, which assesses their financial ability to meet obligations; and (3) Collateral offered, which is the security or assets pledged to secure the loan.
Step 3: Analyze the given options. The options provided are: (1) Character of the borrower, (2) Amount of inventory on hand, (3) Collateral offered, and (4) Capacity to repay.
Step 4: Evaluate the relevance of 'Amount of inventory on hand.' While inventory is an asset, it is not typically a direct factor in credit evaluation unless it is being used as collateral. Credit evaluation focuses more on the borrower's character, capacity, and collateral.
Step 5: Conclude that 'Amount of inventory on hand' is not typically considered a factor in credit evaluation, as it does not directly assess the borrower's creditworthiness in the same way as the other factors listed.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian