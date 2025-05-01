Which of the following best describes the information that credit agencies provide to lenders about an applicant?
A
The applicant's tax filing status
B
The applicant's current inventory levels
C
The applicant's projected future sales
D
The applicant's credit history and ability to repay debts
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of credit agencies: Credit agencies collect and provide information about an individual's or business's financial behavior, specifically focusing on their credit history and ability to repay debts.
Clarify what credit history entails: Credit history includes details such as past loans, payment patterns, outstanding debts, and any defaults or bankruptcies. This helps lenders assess the applicant's reliability.
Explain why tax filing status, inventory levels, or projected future sales are not relevant: These factors are not typically part of the credit agency's report because they do not directly reflect the applicant's creditworthiness or repayment ability.
Highlight the importance of repayment ability: Credit agencies evaluate the applicant's ability to repay debts based on their financial track record, which is crucial for lenders to make informed decisions.
Conclude with the correct answer: The information provided by credit agencies is focused on the applicant's credit history and ability to repay debts, as this is the most relevant data for lenders assessing risk.
