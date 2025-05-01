Which of the following is NOT a type of receivable?
A
Interest Receivable
B
Merchandise Inventory
C
Notes Receivable
D
Accounts Receivable
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a business by customers or other entities, typically resulting from sales or lending activities. Common types include Accounts Receivable, Notes Receivable, and Interest Receivable.
Analyze each option provided: Interest Receivable refers to interest earned but not yet received, Notes Receivable refers to written promises for amounts to be received, and Accounts Receivable refers to amounts owed by customers for credit sales.
Identify the term 'Merchandise Inventory': Merchandise Inventory represents goods a company holds for sale to customers, which is classified as an asset but not a receivable.
Compare 'Merchandise Inventory' with the other options: Unlike the other options, Merchandise Inventory does not represent an amount owed to the company and is therefore not a type of receivable.
Conclude that 'Merchandise Inventory' is the correct answer because it does not fit the definition of a receivable, while the other options do.
