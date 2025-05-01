Which of the following is the amount a patient owes after the insurance company has paid its portion?
A
Patient balance
B
Notes receivable
C
Allowance for doubtful accounts
D
Accounts payable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about the amount a patient owes after the insurance company has paid its portion. This is a term commonly used in healthcare accounting.
Review the options provided: 'Patient balance,' 'Notes receivable,' 'Allowance for doubtful accounts,' and 'Accounts payable.' Each term has a specific meaning in accounting.
Define 'Patient balance': This refers to the remaining amount a patient owes after their insurance has covered its portion of the medical bill. It is the correct term for this scenario.
Define 'Notes receivable': This represents amounts owed to a company by others, typically documented in a formal written agreement. It is unrelated to the patient's owed balance in this context.
Define 'Allowance for doubtful accounts' and 'Accounts payable': 'Allowance for doubtful accounts' is a contra-asset account used to estimate uncollectible receivables, while 'Accounts payable' refers to amounts a company owes to suppliers. Neither term applies to the patient's owed balance.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian