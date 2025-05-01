Which of the following is NOT a financing option commonly associated with receivables?
A
Depreciation
B
Securitization
C
Pledging
D
Factoring
1
Understand the concept of receivables financing: Receivables financing refers to methods businesses use to obtain cash by leveraging their accounts receivable. Common options include securitization, pledging, and factoring.
Define each financing option: Securitization involves bundling receivables into securities and selling them to investors. Pledging involves using receivables as collateral for a loan. Factoring involves selling receivables to a third party at a discount for immediate cash.
Identify the term 'Depreciation': Depreciation is an accounting concept used to allocate the cost of tangible assets over their useful life. It is not related to financing receivables.
Compare the options: Depreciation does not involve receivables or financing, whereas securitization, pledging, and factoring are directly associated with receivables financing.
Conclude that 'Depreciation' is NOT a financing option commonly associated with receivables, as it pertains to asset cost allocation rather than cash flow or financing methods.
