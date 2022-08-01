Straight Line Method Through Life of Asset

Alright, so let's continue with that example. And let's follow this truck through its entire useful life. Alright, so I've summarized our data here, we've got the cost of the truck, the residual value and the estimated useful life. Okay, so those are three main numbers that we need to know to do our depreciation entries. And let's go ahead and start here on january 1st year one, we purchased the truck at this point, there's no depreciation, right? We just bought it, no time has passed, no depreciation expense, no accumulated depreciation. Right? So our net book value. Well remember net book value is the cost minus accumulated depreciation. So all it is is just the cost at this point. But I'm gonna write out the formula, so cost minus accumulated depreciation of zero. Well, that gets us to our net book value of 42,000, right? So if right now we are going to show a balance sheet, it would show a value of 42,000 for the truck. Cool. So now time has started to pass, a year has passed, just like just like in our example above. And now we have depreciation expense, right? We calculated it as 8000 per year and this is what's so nice, it's gonna be 8000 every year here for the straight line depreciation method, right? So now our accumulated depreciation it was zero And now we added 8000 to it for the first year and we're at 8000 total accumulated depreciation. So our net book value is gonna start decreasing, right? We've started taking depreciation And now our net book value is 34,000, just like we saw in the example above. Cool, so now let's keep going through the rest of the useful life the next four years to get through the entire five year useful life. So year to another 8000 depreciation expense. And now our accumulated depreciation is the 8000 from last year plus another 8000 gets us to a total 16,000 and accumulated depreciation. And that's gonna keep lowering our net book value, 42000 -16000. That's going to equal 26,000 here. Right? So let's go another year. Guess what? The depreciation expense is 8000 again, right? Straight line method keeps it easy like that. So now we've got 16,000 previous accumulated depreciation And now we're gonna add another 8000 to it. Right? So now notice 24,000. This makes sense, right? It's been three years and 8000 times three is 24,000. We've taken three years of depreciation. So accumulated depreciation is 24,000, cost minus our accumulated depreciation of 24,000. Well, that gets us to our net book value of 18,000. So when we show our year three balance sheet, it's gonna show the truck with a netbook value of 18,000. So let's keep going another 8000 in year four for depreciation expense and that brings our accumulated depreciation Up to 32,000 and our net book value? 42,000 in cost minus 32,000 and accumulated, gets us to 10,000 as under our net book value. And finally year five. Remember we had a five year useful life and we're finally in that fifth year. So we take our last 8000 of depreciation expense and check this part out, 32,000 plus 8000. Our accumulated depreciation is 40,000. Remember when I talked about the depreciation base? Our depreciation base was the numerator in our equation, the cost minus residual value. So our cost of 42,000 minus our residual value of 2000 is 40,000. Right? And that after the five years we we've taken all of that depreciation base over the five year life? So here are total accumulated depreciation that we've taken over. The life is 40,000. So it all works out here. And guess what's left in our net book value. The 42,000 minus the 40,000 in depreciation accumulated depreciation Gets us to our residual value of 2000. So now all that's left is the residual value. What we expected it to be worth at the end of its useful life? Now, I've got a interesting question, what happens if the truck isn't isn't done being used? Right? We estimated it would last five years. Remember? It's just an estimate? Well what if it lasts six years? What if we go on into the six years? How much depreciation expense are we gonna take in year six? Do you think it's the 2000 and residual value? No, we actually don't take any depreciation. There's no depreciation in year six. We've already fully depreciated this asset all the way to its residual value. Okay, so there's gonna be no more depreciation. Even if we go into year seven and year eight, we're not gonna take any more depreciation are accumulated. Depreciation is going to stay at the 40,000 total and our net book value will stay at 2000. Remember? This is what we're expecting to be able to sell it, sell it for when we're done using it. So once we finally sell it we'll we'll have entries to deal with that and we'll talk about that in a later lesson. But for now I just wanted to point out that once we fully depreciate the asset, we don't keep depreciating, there's no more 8000. We couldn't take another 8000 in year six, we don't get rid of the residual value. That's what we expect it to be worth still. So that's what we want to leave it at that value on on our balance sheet. Cool. So now that you kind of see the full effect of the straight line depreciation method? Why don't you guys try some practice problems and work with this formula yourself? Alright, let's do that. Now

