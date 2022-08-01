Petty Cash:Cash Over and Short

Alright. So sometimes when Alvaro goes and does a petty cash transaction, maybe there's pennies that get lost here and there may be something cost $5.34 and the pennies, you know, got lost along the way. Or he took some pennies out of his pocket to fill something in and the petty cash won't totally match up with the receipts. So, let's see what happens in that situation. All right. So now notice Alvaro notes that there's $17 left in his petty cash fund and he asked for an $83 check to replenish the fund. Alvaro's receipts are the same as before. $42 for postage, 18 for supplies and 24 for deliveries. So, if you'll notice just like before we had 42 days dollars plus $18 plus $24 in expenses. And that came out to $84. Right? But notice that Alvaro only asked for an $83 check. There's a dollar that we've gained somewhere along the way. Alvaro does magic like that. He's our office manager and he does great things for us. He just makes dollars appear out of nowhere. But this actually does happen in petty cash where it'll kind of be off by just a little bit. So what do we do in that situation? We're gonna use a special account called cash over and short. Okay, cash over and short. This is where we take those small discrepancies in petty cash and we put them in this account. So sometimes if there's not enough money, well, it'll be short, right, we're short in our petty cash and that's kind of like a loss. And if we're if we have extra money like in this situation that's like a game. So let's do the same as before. We're still gonna have our expenses. So we'll have postage expense For 42. We'll have our supplies expense for 18 and our deliveries delivery expense For $24 here. So remember those, those total $84. But the cash that's coming out of the bank account is only 83. So our credit here to cash Is going to be 83. This is how you're gonna want to pay attention in these petty cash problems. This is usually how they'll test you because it has that one little extra layer of trickiness with this cash over and short account. So this is what you're gonna want to pay attention to your gonna want to put all your expenses first. You're gonna Wanna put your cash and then the discrepancy you're gonna want to see if there's more cash or more credits or more debits. In this case we have more debits, right? The expenses were 84 but our cash was only 83. So what we're gonna need is one more dollar, one more dollar of credits, right for this to balance out and that's gonna be our cash over and short account. Okay, so notice in this case it's a credit, right? So this is kind of like some sort of mice Elaine ius gain. If we were to show our income statement, we wouldn't probably not show the cash over and short account because it's such a small thing. We would probably lump this in with other mice. Elaine es expenses that don't have so much value in them. We would we would lump them together. So it would probably show up on the income statement as you know, my Soleil Gnaeus expense on the income statement. Or sorry, in this case it's not an expense, right? Because Alvaro does his magic and we have some extra money. So this would actually be like a miscellaneous gain in this situation where we have like an extra dollar that came out of nowhere. Cool. So notice our journal entry is balanced. So what happens here? We still have cash decreasing by 83 when we replenish the fund, right? We took $83 out of cash. And what's happening in equity? We had those expenses That totaled 84 just like before. Right, so that's sorry, that's a decrease to our equity In the amount of 84, but this doesn't balance yet. Right? There's that cash over short. So in this situation we were over. So we had this extra dollar that that the company benefited from here. So the cash over or short. I'm gonna put os That was a $1 increase to equity and were balanced out here. We've got an 83 decrease to cash, 83 net, decrease their in equity. So everything balances out. This is the main thing here with petty cash, is to pay attention that when we have this small discrepancy, we're gonna use this cash over and short account that can either be a credit or a debit. If it's a debit, that's because we were short. If it's a credit because we were over. Right? So just pay attention there, Make sure you get all your expenses as debits, your cash account as your credit and then plug in the cash over and short account to make the journal entry balance. Cool, that's about it for petty cash. Nothing too crazy here. Let's go ahead and move on to the next topic.

