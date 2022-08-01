Petty Cash:Replenishing the Fund

Alright. So some time has passed, maybe a month has passed and Alvaro realizes that the petty cash fund is running low. Maybe he finds he's got 10, 12 bucks left in it. Well, he's gonna go and say, hey guys, we need to replenish the petty cash fund. So this is how this process goes eventually. We're gonna have to replenish the fund as he spends the money. So let's go ahead through our example. Alvaro submits a request for an $84 check to replenish the petty cash fund. So Albert's gonna check his receipts. And he showed he checks in the petty cash box which includes $42 he spent on postage, $18 on supplies and $24 for deliveries. So now that we know how much he spent noticed this could have been several different things he's posted out right. A few deliveries have come in. So we're not keeping track of each one by itself, we're gonna keep track of them kind of in batches like this. So what we're gonna do is we're gonna have postage expense here. So we're gonna have our postage expense that will finally post And notice it's a debit to the postage expense as we would expect for $42 And we've got supplies expense. So notice this is another way we can increase our supplies expense. Usually when we deal with supplies expense, we were doing it with our adjusting entries, right? We would have our supplies and when we studied adjusting entries, we had our supplies expense in there. Well, we might have just small, trivial expenses for supplies like those runs to staple for for some paper. So here we'll have $18 in supplies expense. And then delivery expense. So we've got three expenses here we're taking care of. And now we're finally posting them to the journal notice before when he actually made these purchases, we had not made any journal entries, were finally making that journal entry now. So we've got our debits and now we have to credit something here. So the petty cash fund already had $100. So remember if we think about it, there was this T account here for petty cash. And in the previous journal entry when we established the fund, it already had a debit of $100 there. So instead of doing multiple steps here and taking the money out of petty cash and then putting it back in. What we're gonna do is we're just gonna deal with the cash fund here. So when when the company gives more money to Alvaro to replenish the fund. Well, they're gonna give him those $84. Right? Because if we see we've got $42 in postage, 18 and 24 in delivery. These right here they total $84. Right, so that matches with his his journal that he's been keeping for the petty cash. So what we're gonna do is instead of crediting petty cash here, we're gonna just credit the cash account and give him the money here. So the so at this point the company is gonna give Alvaro 84 more dollars to put in his box and keep track of his petty cash again and he's back up to $100 right in the box. He had spent $84 so there was $16 left in the box and now he's got 84 more dollars in there. He's back up to 100. So our petty cash fund is okay, it's sitting at $100 just like it should be. And now we're gonna take care of those expenses that we've had, right? So this is the little trick with petty cash here is that we're not gonna credit petty cash again, we're gonna leave petty cash as it is at $100 and we're gonna use the cash account to replenish it. Okay? So that's what you want to pay attention to their is that we're not going to credit petty cash and then do another journal entry to fill it up again. It's just all done in one entry just like this. So what happened is we had some expenses that we paid in cash, right, so we're going to decrease our cash account for $84 And we're gonna take our expenses. So I'm not gonna write them all out. But we have expenses and those decrease our income which in essence decrease our equity, right? And those totaled $84. So everything stays balanced here. Petty cash isn't so tough. There's one more little trick that comes up in petty cash, and that's when there's a little discrepancy. Maybe Alvaro's box doesn't totally match up with the receipts. Let's see what happens in that situation in the next video.

