Short-term Note Payable:Interest Expense

Alright, so let's deal with the interest expense here. So when we deal with interest with a notes payable, Well, it's a little bit different when we have a short term note or a long term note. Generally the contract is gonna have very specific details about how the interest is going to be paid. But in general we're going to see is a short term note, something that's under a year while you're usually don't make interest payments throughout the term, you usually just pay all the interest at the end. So if you borrow something for say six months, well you're not gonna pay interest every month. You usually hold on to it and then at the end of the six months you pay back the loan and you give them the interest as well. So let's start here with a short term note. And what we'll see is that the total amount of interest is usually paid at maturity paid at maturity. Okay. So you're not going to be making interest payments as you go. But what we are going to be doing is we're gonna be making adjusting entries to accrue for interest, right? Because as time passes we have to take the expense right? Because we borrowed the money and we're getting the advantage of borrowing the money. Well, we need to take the expense when we're getting that advantage of having the money right? So that interest expense has to be accrued when we're using it. So let's go ahead and see this in an example, building on our previous one on october 1st year one, the goods company signed a $100,000.12 percent eight month note payable maturing on May 1st year to prepare the adjusting entry to accrue interest on december 31st year one. Alright so we borrowed this money on october 1st and we made that entry above where we created the liability. Now some time has passed. Right? October has gone by november december and we're preparing our financial statements. Well since sometimes gone by we've gotten some of the benefit right that interest has started accruing and we need to take the interest expense because we've been we've borrowed the money. Well we've got to take the expense for the time that we've borrowed it already. Okay so let's use our interest calculation to find out how much interest we have to accrue. So remember when we do our interest to calculate the interest, what are we gonna take first? We need our principal amount. Right? The 100,000. And we're gonna multiply that by our annual interest rate that's given to us the 12%. So let's turn that into a decimal 12% is 0.1 to write 0.12 for 12%. And now we have to multiply that by our time factor. So how much time have we actually had the note out. Right? It's not gonna be a full 12% that we owe an interest. Right? Because it hasn't been a whole year. We've only had it for all of October right. That's the way you always want to count on your fingers. This is like part of accounting. It's so funny. October we had it out November and December. Right? And now we're at December 31 and we're preparing the financial statements. So we've had it for three months October November December that we've had the loan. So that's three months out of the 12 months in a year. Right? That's how much interest we've accrued at this point. How much we owe? So interest. It's going to be this formula 100,000 times 0.12 times the three out of the 12 months that we've we've had the money borrowed. So that's the proportion of the year that we've borrowed the money. Let's go ahead and see how much that is. 100,000 times 0.12. So 12,000 would be the total amount we would owe in one year, but it hasn't been a whole year. So times three divided by 12, it comes out to 3000. Alright. 3000 is the amount of interest incurred so far. Right. We didn't incur a whole year's worth of interest. It's only been three months. So we have three months worth of interest there at 3000. So what is this? 3000 do how are we going to use this in our journal entry? Well, we've incurred the expense. Right? We've borrowed this money and time has passed. So we owe this interest, we need to take interest expense. Our debit is going to be the interest expense, right? Our expenses go up with a debit. So this makes makes sense here. So interest expense. And that's gonna be for the 3000 right? 3000 because $3,000 worth of interest has been incurred so far. What about our credit in this entry? It's not cash. Right. We haven't paid it out yet. We need to accrue a liability for this interest and that's gonna be interest payable. Right? So now we have this new liability separate from the note payable. So, we have the note payable that's holding the principal amount of what we owe. And now we have the interest payable that holds the interest that we owe. So, there's the 3000 that we owe up through December 31. Right? And we're making this entry on 1231 Year one. Alright, so we haven't paid back anything yet. We still borrowed all the money. We now owe them a little more money because time has passed. But we haven't paid them anything back in cash. All right. So, what do we see here? The interest expense that goes into equity, right, because that's gonna flow through net income and lower our retained earnings. So I'm gonna put the interest expense in here And that's 3000 decreased. Right? The expenses are gonna decrease our net income and the interest payable. I'm gonna just put I payable And that's gonna be 3000 as well, right? And that's an increase here, right? So we stay balanced here, right? Because our our liabilities let me get out of the way. Our liabilities went up by 3000, our equity went down by 3000. So we stay balanced on this equation. Cool. Alright, let's go ahead and pause here, and then we'll continue and we'll see interest from a long term notes perspective. Alright, let's check that out.

Hide transcripts