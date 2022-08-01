Short-term Note Payable:Maturity

All right. So let's continue here and see how we deal with a short term note on maturity date when we pay back the principal. Alright. So remember with the short term note we're crewing all the interest and paying it back. Finally, when we pay back the principle we pay back all the interest. So let's go ahead and do our example here on october 1st year one, the goods company signed $100,000.12 percent eight month note payable, maturing on june 1st year too, prepare the entry to repay the note payable and all accrued interest on june 1st year two. So notice we haven't made any interest payments up to this point where we're paying all the accrued interest as well as the principal on june 1st year too. So if you remember previously we had accrued interest in year one. Right? We had our interest payable account. I'm gonna put I payable for interest payable. And we had accrued $3000 of interest as a liability right? Because three months had passed in year one october november december. Well those three months we accrued the interest for the interest expense in year one. The rest of it is gonna be in year two. Right? So three months we're in year one. Well five months are in year two, so that's gonna be january february, March april may right? Five months and then we pay it back on june 1st. Right? So I'm just reminding you here that we already have this 3000 credit from the previous year as a liability. So let's go ahead and find out our interest expense in year two. Right? And this is year to interest expense. And that's going to equal the same formula. Right? We got 100,000 times the 0.1 to the 12% interest. 0.12. But now, how many months happened in year two? The five months, right january through May. So we're gonna do 5 12 right, 5, 12 of that annual interest. And that's gonna come out to $5000. Right? So we have 5000 and interest expense in year two. Okay? So that that should make sense, right? Because there were eight total months and as you can see it's 1000 and interest every month we have those three months in year 15 months in year two, there's the 8000 total interest. Well, we're gonna go ahead and pay all of that back here on june 1st year two when we repay the loan. So let's go ahead and make our journal entry. Right? Because we need to get rid of all the liabilities. Right? We have the note payable liability that we're paying back. We need to get rid of the interest payable because we're gonna finally pay for it and we've got to take our interest expense for this year. Okay? So let's go ahead and see what all of that's gonna be. First. We're paying back the note payable. Let's get that off of our books. Note payable. That's coming off of our books. And that was in the value of 100,000. Right? We had previously had this liability for 100,000. Well that was a credit balance so we're going to debit it to get it off of our books reduce this liability down to zero. We no longer owe this money. We're paying it back. All right. How about the interest payable? Well we're paying that back to write interest payable. We're gonna put I. N. T. Payable And that's the 3000 from last year. Right we're finally paying that back. So that's off of our books with a debit. What else we've got the interest expense from this year? Right we've incurred some interest expense this year and we're paying it back this year. So we gotta take that expense right now. And that's what we just calculated that 5000 we're gonna take that expense right now and this is everything we're paying back. Right this makes sense. We're paying back the note, the principal value of the note and all the interest that we owe which is last year's 3000 this year's 5000. So we're paying it all back and that's gonna be the cash right? The cash is going to be our credit here and that's gonna be from the total of everything we're paying back all of those. And that comes out to 108,000 right 100,000 plus 3000 plus 5000. There's all the cash. So we're literally going to the bank and here here's 100 and 8000. Thanks for letting us borrow that money. Cool. So that's how we deal with the short term note. We gotta get rid of all of the liabilities, all the payables associated with it, and we gotta make sure we accrue any additional interest expense during the current period. Cool. Alright, so let's go ahead and do the same thing with a long term note in the next video.

