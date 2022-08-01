Investment Loss for Equity Method Investments

So now we'll have a situation where the the company that we bought their stock has a loss instead of having net income during the year, that company can have a loss. So let's see what happens in that situation on december 31st year two. So the next year small boy company reported a net loss of 100,000. So we own 40% of the company, so we own 40% of their net loss 100,000 times 0.4 is equal to 40,000 loss. Right? So we had an investment lost this period. So if you think about it, it's like the retained earnings of our company has decreased because we've lost some money out of this investment. Okay, so this 40,000 loss, we're gonna do exactly the opposite that we did before. So we need to lower the value of the investment. So our equity method investment Is being decreased in this case because we had this loss of 40,000 and we have to take an investment loss just like we had an investment income in the previous one. Well this investment loss is decreasing our net income on our books, right? So when we show our income statement as a big old company, big old company will show this this investment loss on its income statement of 40,000. cool. So this is very similar to when we had the net income in the previous example. Well, this is like having negative net income. Right? So we have to flip the journal entry and reduce our investment and take the investment loss. So we're gonna see that the equity method investment decreased by 40,000 and we had this investment loss that goes to our income statement and it reduces our equity by reducing our net income. So there we go. Nothing too crazy there. Let's move on to the next journal entry where we're gonna receive dividends. Cool. Let's

